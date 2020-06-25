Men possessing handgun threaten clerk, rob East Side convenience store, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for two men who robbed an East Side convenience store late Wednesday night.

The robbery occurred around 9:30 p.m. at a Chevron Star Shop in the 100 block of North W.W. White Road, not far from Interstate 10 and East Houston Street.

According to police, one of the men walked into the store while the other stayed outside, acting as a lookout. That’s when, police said, one of the men brandished a handgun and began to threaten the store clerk.

Police said the man gave the clerk a bag and demanded money, to which the clerk complied.

The suspect took the money and fled with the man that was waiting outside, police said.

Officers and the Eagle helicopter searched the area for the men, but were unsuccessful.

Police did not give a description of the suspects, or getaway vehicle.

