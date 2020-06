SAN ANTONIO – A crash on the city’s South Side sent three people to the hospital with serious injuries, San Antonio police said.

Police say a white sedan and a truck collided at the intersection of Ashley Road and Roosevelt Avenue just before 7:00 p.m. Thursday.

Witnesses described the scene as a “mangled mess of metal.”

Investigators said the three people involved in the crash all had serious injuries.

