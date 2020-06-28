Suspect from REBAR shooting now in SAPD custody

SAN ANTONIO – The man accused of shooting eight people at a local bar earlier this month is now in San Antonio police custody.

The suspect, 37 year-old Jenelius Crew, was first arrested in Florida after officers spotted him leaving a hotel room.

Crew, a Live Oak resident, is now back in Bexar County and charged multiple times for his involvement in the shooting that took place late Friday night on June 12, according to police.

A total of eight people were shot outside REBAR, a bar on Broadway, and authorities said Crew fired gunshots and fled the scene.

Eight arrest affidavits have Crew listed as the suspect, and he is charged eight times for the same crime, which is aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said Crew had walked across the street from a nearby bar with a group of friends before the incident. He and the group intended to enter REBAR, but were denied by staff multiple times because they were drunk.

Investigators said Crew later opened fire near the main entrance of REBAR with a rifle, wounding eight people.

Now, Crew faces a felony charge for each victim injured.

According to an arrest affidavit from San Antonio police, a witness submitted a tip through Crime Stoppers on June 16. A name and description of the shooter was provided.

The next day, another witness called to identify the shooter. The information left investigators to look for and eventually find a booking photograph of Crew. Crew’s photograph matches the description of the man captured on video inside the bar located across the street from REBAR.

After Crew fired his weapon, police said he took off from the scene. He was later arrested in Miami by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Crew is being held without bond at Bexar County Jail.