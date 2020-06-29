Guadalupe County to host COVID-19 mobile testing events in Seguin

SEGUIN, Texas – Guadalupe County will offer COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, July 1, and Friday, July 3, at Max Starcke Park in Seguin.

According to a news release, testing will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment only.

Latest COVID-19 cases in Guadalupe County

People will only be tested if they have fever and/or chill, cough (dry or productive), fatigue, body aches/muscle or joint pains, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea/vomiting/diarrhea, nasal congestion, and/or loss of taste and/or smell.

Call 512-883-2400 or visit TXCOVIDTEST.ORG to schedule a screening.

Registration opens up at 9 am. on Tuesday, June 30 and Thursday, July 2.