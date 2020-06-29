Plasma donations sought in San Antonio to help treat COVID-19 patients

The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center is seeking people who have recovered from the coronavirus to donate plasma to help with current patients suffering from the disease.

As of 6 p.m. Sunday, 45 units of plasma had been sent to local hospitals with several orders still pending.

In June, close to 1,000 units of convalescent plasma has been sent to local hospitals.

“They recover sooner, they recover faster, and they overall do better,” said Dr. Jairo Melo, medical director of pulmonary and critical care at Methodist Hospital. “Unfortunately, we’re so worried. We were able to give plasma when we had few patients. Now that the amount of patients is so high, there are several patients we haven’t been able to give plasma at all.”

The organization is seeking anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 to see if they are eligible to donate.

Potential plasma donors can send an email to COVID19@SouthTexasBlood.org to find out if they qualify.

