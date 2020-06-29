Ringing burglar alarm calls attention to fire at West Side Subway shop

SAN ANTONIO – A ringing burglar alarm inside a West Side Subway restaurant revealed a different kind of trouble there.

Electrical problem sparks fire inside West Side Subway restaurant

When San Antonio police officers responded to that alarm around 3 a.m. Monday, they noticed smoke inside the business.

They immediately called firefighters to the building, located in the 700 block of S. Acme Road, which also houses a convenience store.

Firefighters had to cut through a metal security gate so they could make sure fire hadn’t spread into the store. (KSAT 12 News)

“Crews had to force their way in, get inside, knock down the fire. We opened up the convenience store as well just to make sure there was not fire in there,” said Battalion Chief Wesley West with the San Antonio Fire Department.

West said the fire had not spread to the store. However, he said the smoke did spread and caused some damage there as well.

Both businesses were closed at the time and there were no injuries.

West said due to the damage, neither would be able to reopen right away.