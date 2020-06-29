Electrical fire damages West Side Subway restaurant and gas station

SAN ANTONIO – An electrical fire damaged a West Side Subway restaurant and gas station overnight, the San Antonio Fire Department said Monday.

SAPD officers responded to a burglar alarm around 3 a.m. in the 700 block of Acme Road and noticed smoke coming out of the Subway restaurant side.

Firefighters arrived and quickly put out the fire.

Fire officials said they had to cut a hole in the security gate to access the gas station side. The fire did not spread, but the gas station still has smoke damage, firefighters said.

Both businesses are now closed until further notice.

Fire officials said an electrical problem in a soda machine likely caused the fire.

A damage estimate was not released.