Organizations come together to teach isolated seniors how to use the internet

SAN ANTONIO – Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, countless seniors, among the most susceptible to COVID-19, are now homebound. To help those who are feeling isolated, Adult Protective Services has teamed up with San Antonio’s faith community and the nonprofit Senior Planet, on a committee known as Silver Sabbath, to teach seniors how to go online.

"Adult Protective Services is excited to work together with the Silver Sabbath Committee in our efforts to build connections for older adults in the Bexar County area," said Ann Cortez, district director for APS. "Isolation is an ongoing problem for a senior population, and we welcome all efforts to try to teach them to reach them to ensure that they are safe from abuse neglect and exploitation."

The virtual two-hour class will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday. ((INFO/FLYER SENT EARLIER))

Rosalind Harris, founder and executive director of the Inspiration Center, said she hopes seniors and their caregivers can take part.

"So they can literally watch the seminar together," Harris said, and share what they've learned with others.

Sister Jane Ann Slater, with the Archdiocese of San Antonio, said, “They’ll be able to connect with each other and learn how to do some new forms of communication.”