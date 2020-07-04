Eagle Scout, Boy Scout Troop line 6,000 American flags along Schertz Parkway

SCHERTZ, Texas – Nearly 6,000 American flags now line Schertz Parkway thanks to one local Eagle Scout who is determined to show off his patriotic spirit.

Eagle Scout candidate Kyle Dorsey, with the help of Schertz Boy Scout Troop 51, lined both sides of a 2.5-mile stretch of the parkway Friday morning.

Their efforts are part of a new program called Project Flagline, which is meant to lift spirits after the cancellation of the City of Schertz Independence Day Parade and Jubilee.

A group of about 40 volunteers consisting of adults and children also lent a hand in the effort on Friday.

