City of Schertz cancels 45th Annual 4th of July Jubilee

SAN ANTONIO – The city of Schertz announced that they will be cancelling this weekend’s 4th of July Jubilee.

Schertz is the latest city to cancel their events due to the recent spike in coronavirus cases.

“This difficult decision was necessary to preserve the health and safety of our community and our first responders,” Schertz Mayor Ralph Gutierrez stated on a Facebook post.

The mayor is also encouraging residents to celebrate safely and comfortably from their own homes, but reminds residents that popping fireworks inside the city limits is illegal.

Fireworks vendor optimistic about July 4 sales amid recent event cancelations

Despite the cancellation of the 45th Annual event, a patriotic T-shirt decorating contest and patriotic chalk driveway contest will continue as planned.

Other towns to cancel events include Boerne, Helotes, Leon Valley and New Braunfels.

In San Antonio, the Woodlawn Lake Park celebration is canceled, but Fiesta Texas and SeaWorld plan to have firework displays.