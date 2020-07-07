Brooks County to arrest those who test positive for COVID-19 and don’t quarantine

Brooks County – As of July 5 in Brooks County there have been 10 positive cases of COVID-19 and the county does not want to take any chances to increase that number.

Over the weekend, County Attorney David Garcia issued a warning to those who have tested positive.

The warning states that if you have a positive test and don’t isolate yourself except to get medical care, it can lead to your arrest.

According to Garcia, this falls under Texas Penal Code 22.05 (a) which states “A person commits an offense if he recklessly engages in conduct that places another in imminent danger of serious bodily injury.”

Someone who is positive for COVID-19 doesn’t even need to have infected another person to warrant an arrest. The exposure alone is enough to be in violation.

Of the 10 positive cases so far in Brooks County, four people have recovered.

Brooks County is located 206 miles south of Bexar County.

It’s not the only place in Texas threatening legal action against COVID-19 patients who fail to quarantine. Officials in Laredo issued a warning this week that COVID-19 patients who leave their homes could face a citation.