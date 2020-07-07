COVID-19 outbreak reported at Floresville nursing home

More than half of the residents at Prairie Meadows Rehabilitation Center in Floresville have tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the nursing home confirmed on Monday that 26 of the 48 residents were infected.

“We tested all residents and staff on June 3 and at that time everyone was negative,” spokesperson Joe Gimenez said. “We made the decision to test all our residents again and that is when these results were uncovered.”

The staff has been unable to identify how the virus entered the facility, Gimenez said.

“Our goals are to manage risk and to enhance recovery,” Gimenez said. “The following protocols have worked at other facilities and will work at Prairie Meadows.”

Residents will be closely monitored and the staff will utilize telemedecine from physicians to assist in the recovery effort.