Chamoy City Limits handing out free masks, paletas for customers amid COVID-19 surge

SAN ANTONIO – A food truck known for settling your sweet and spicy cravings is offering more than just food items in an effort to help customers combat the coronavirus.

Chamoy City Limits will be set up every Friday for the rest of July at several downtown locations, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., to hand out free face masks, hand sanitizers and paletas.

We’re driving around downtown today giving out PPE and paletas! Listen for the ice cream truck music ❤️ Posted by Chamoy City Limits on Friday, July 10, 2020

On Friday, July 10, the truck was parked at the Emily Morgan Hotel on East Houston.

