SAPD: Man threatened to kill ex-coworkers hours after he was fired

SAN ANTONIO – A 42-year-old man was arrested after San Antonio police say he threatened his former coworkers with a gun on the day he was fired.

Quincy Maurice Atkinson has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the incident on Wednesday, online booking records show.

Police say after Atkinson was fired from his job that morning he approached a man in the company’s parking lot with a 4-foot long pole.

He asked the man, who worked with him, about the whereabouts of two other employees, police said. The man “felt best to say he didn’t know” based on Atkinson’s demeanor, the affidavit states.

As Atkinson walked off, the man followed him and then approached the general manager’s door. Investigators say Atkinson looked at them, pointed a gun and said he was going to return to kill the employees.

Atkinson drove off but returned and parked on the other side of the building, police said.

The suspect worked at the job for three months.

His bond was set at $50,000, booking records show.

