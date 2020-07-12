98ºF

McAllen PD announces memorial for two police officers killed in the line of duty

A memorial near McAllen police headquarters honors Edelmiro Garza and Ismael Chavez

Jakob Rodriguez, Digital Journalist

Memorial by Municipal Park in McAllen. (Credit: McAllen PD)
MCALLEN, TX – The City of McAllen announced Sunday that a memorial has been set up near police headquarters to commemorate the lives of the two police officers killed in the line of duty Saturday.

Officers Edelmiro Garza and Ismael Chavez were killed during a domestic disturbance call at about 3:00 p.m. in South McAllen near Los Encinos Park, officials said.

According to McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez, the two “never had a chance,” as the suspect, Audon Ignacio Camarillo, 23, fired at the officers from inside his home.

Officers performing a “roll by” spotted the downed officers and approached the suspect, ordering him to put down his weapon, police said. Camarillo later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Mayor of McAllen Jim Darling, along with other leaders, expressed their condolences to the families involved in the incident.

As news of the deaths of Garza and Chavez spread, community members also took to social media to offer their condolences.

Weslaco Independent School District tweeted about Chavez, who taught science and coached football for nine years at Weslaco East High School.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez also posted about the two officers, saying the two left an “indelible mark on the community” they served.

Additionally, Cortez ordered that all county buildings lower flags to half-staff in tribute to Garza and Chavez.

Governor Greg Abbott spoke about the killings of the McAllen police officers, saying he spoke to Rodriguez and offered the full support of the state of Texas in the wake of the tragedy.

The city wrote in a social media post on multiple accounts that they are encouraging mourners to drop off flowers or small keepsakes to keep the officers’ memories alive.

