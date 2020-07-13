Police, Crime Stoppers seek pair in robbery at West Side tire shop

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for two people responsible for an aggravated robbery on the city’s West Side.

The robbery occurred July 2 at a Performance Wheel & Tire store in the 4900 block of West Commerce Street, not far from South General McMullen Drive.

According to police, a woman walked into the showroom and create distraction while a man loaded their vehicle with performance tires without paying.

Police said the manager was told the tires were being stolen so he followed and saw the suspects get into a pickup truck and leave.

The manager followed the truck, and that’s when, police say, several gunshots were fired, hitting his vehicle.

The suspects drove into a residential neighborhood and were not located, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.