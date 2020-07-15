BCSO deputy charged after failing to stop assault inside jail

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy is facing multiple charges after he allowed prisoners inside the jail to beat each other up, Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

Deputy Jean Camacho-Morales is charged with official oppression, aggravated assault, and tempering with a government record.

Sheriff Salazar said Camacho knew an assault was going to take place between prisoners in a shower of the Bexar County jail and let the assault happen anyway.

The sheriff said during the incident Camacho let time go by before alerting other deputies to the assault.

Salazar said the victim in the case had been assaulted previous times.

Camacho has been a deputy with the BCSO since 2014.