Some Texas school districts allowing teachers to wear scrubs when schools reopen

SAN ANTONIO – In an effort to keep teachers comfortable once schools reopen, two Dallas-area school districts will allow their educators to wear scrubs.

Garland and Lancaster Independent School Districts recently announced the change, according to WFAA.

Garland ISD Superintendent Ricardo López told the news station that teachers had requested the change to the dress code.

“Scrubs are easier to clean. You don’t have to worry about ruining them. You put them in high-temperature hot water and if they come out a little faded, you are not going to worry that it is not your best clothing. So we said why not,” López said.

Both districts have also purchased face masks and shields for students and staff who plan on returning to the classroom.

On Friday, Texas schools were given more flexibility on when to return to school after updated guidance was posted by the Texas Education Agency.

In areas hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, school districts can start the year online-only for the first four weeks. Schools can stay remote for an additional four weeks with a board-approved waiver request to the agency.