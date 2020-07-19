More than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in one day in Bexar County, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – On Saturday, officials reported 1,108 more COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths in Bexar County and San Antonio. This brings the total case count to 28,633 and the death toll to 251 in the area.

So far, 16,997 patients are still ill with the virus and 10,284 patients have recovered.

According to city officials, 419 staffed hospital beds are available, or 11%, and 372 ventilators, or 48%.

There are 1,144 COVID-19 positive patients in area hospitals, with 426 patients in the ICU and 293 on ventilators, according to the city’s website.

The city of San Antonio is mourning the loss of two of its own on Saturday due to complications with COVID-19.

A temporary security guard at the Alamodome, whose name has not yet been released, and a mechanic with the San Antonio Fire Department, Hector Rodriguez, both succumbed to the virus.

The security guard worked seasonally since 2006, city officials said, and Rodriguez served with the fire department for 29 years.

City Manager Erik Walsh issued this statement Saturday on both of their passings.

“Today, it’s with sadness that I share that we are grieving the loss of two of our own City of San Antonio teammates. Please join me in keeping their loved ones in your thoughts as they go through this difficult time. This pandemic has tested our City’s resolve over the last few months but today, it hit especially close to home. Let’s all do our part to protect our frontline workers by staying home when possible or wearing a mask and social distancing when you can’t. Lives are depending on you.”

