Big Texas Comicon cancels September event in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Another popular event has been canceled in San Antonio during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Big Texas Comicon recently made the announcement that this September’s event at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center would have to be canceled.

The announcement states that there simply wasn’t a way to protect the health of attendees, guests, artists, vendors and staff.

All tickets that have been purchased would be refunded.

Also, those who purchased a booth would be given the option of a full refund or to transfer the purchase over to 2021′s event.

Big Texas Comicon does plan to return in 2021. The dates announced were Oct. 8 - 10.

Other big events to cancel this year include Fiesta, Oktoberfest in Fredericksburg and the State Fair of Texas.