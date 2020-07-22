Edgewood ISD Board pushes back start date to Aug. 17

SAN ANTONIO – The Edgewood ISD School Board voted to modify the start date to the 2020-2021 academic calendar from Aug. 10 to Aug. 17.

Additionally, the board voted to utilize remote learning for the first four weeks of school or until labor day. After that, the board will re-evaluate and consider extending or an additional four weeks based on recommendations from local and state health agencies.

EISD Superintendent Eduardo Hernandez said the return to campus plan the district currently has in place is based on responses to multiple surveys sent to parents, teachers and school administrators.

“Given the unprecedented time we are living and as we plan to return to school, it is important for us to have our safety and remote learning protocols firmly in place so we can continue to offer our students engaging learning plans,” Hernandez said. “We also received feedback from the multiple surveys sent to our parents, teachers, and school administrators who favored the decision to begin the school year with remote learning.”

The approved revised academic calendar will continue to meet the required instructional guidelines set by the Texas Education Agency and will include four intersession weeks for students in late October, early January, mid-March and June, EISD said in a statement.

According to the district, the intersession weeks are meant to offer additional instructional support to students.

