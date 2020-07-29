Stolen World War II-era cannon recovered in storage unit miles away in northeast San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A 57 mm cannon that was stolen from American Legion Alamo Post 2 on Fredericksburg Road was recovered overnight in a rental storage unit miles away near Loop 1604 and Bulverde Road.

"We're just happy, happy to have it back, said Carlos Mendez, first vice commander of American Legion Alamo Post 2.

FIRST REPORT: World War II cannon stolen from American Legion post in San Antonio

Mendez said he was impressed by how the case was handled and how quickly the cannon, which was believed to have been stolen on Sunday, was recovered late Monday night and dropped off overnight on Tuesday several hours later.

"I spoke to three different officers, and each of them was highly concerned," Mendez said.

Mendez said it's still unknown what motive the thieves had for stealing one of the two cannons outside the post.

Arturo Escobar, the post's judge advocate, said thanks to the power of social media, the theft served as a wakeup call for other veterans organizations.

"They're worried about these machines throughout the state of Texas and throughout the nation," Escobar said.

Mendez said he agrees.

"They're very vulnerable to theft, as you can see. We never thought this would happen," Mendez said.

An SAPD spokeswoman said detectives "are working diligently to identify the suspect or suspects."

Mendez said surveillance cameras across the street caught some activity outside the post about 7 a.m. Sunday. He said although the post has been closed for months, safeguarding the cannons from future theft attempts is a priority.

As for the thieves, post member Geronimo Franco asked, "You really thought you could get away with something like this?"

Escobar chimed in, saying, “Don’t mess with veterans.”