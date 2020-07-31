San Antonio man, 62, arrested on allegations of distributing child porn

SAN ANTONIO – A 62–year-old San Antonio man was arrested Thursday on allegations that he distributed child pornography, federal officials said.

According to a news release, FBI agents executed a search warrant at the residence of Juan Benavidez and seized his cellphone.

Upon examination of the cellphone, agents found multiple images depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit activity and the use of the mobile messaging application, Kik, to receive and distribute files depicting child pornography between April and June, federal officials said.

Benavidez remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing scheduled for next week.

If he is found guilty of the charge, Benavidez faces between five and 20 years in federal prison.