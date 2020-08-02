San Antonio, Bexar County sees 374 new COVID-19 cases, continued drop in hospitalizations

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio and Bexar County has reported a decrease in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on Saturday.

According to the city’s website, 374 additional COVID-19 cases and three deaths were reported for San Antonio and Bexar County.

There are now 41,177 COVID-19 cases in the area as of yet. The local death toll now stands at 352.

Numbers on the city’s website indicate that hospitalizations are continuing to decline.

The city website says 874 patients are hospitalized due to COVID-19 on Saturday, down from 926 on Friday.

Of those patients, 352 are in the intensive care unit, down from 364 on Friday. Ventilators are being used on 244 patients.

As of Saturday, 13% of staffed hospital beds and 54% of ventilators are available in Bexar County.

