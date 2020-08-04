In person or virtually, students still need vaccines to go back to school

SAN ANTONIO – Whether students will be returning to class in person or virtually— they still need to receive their scheduled vaccines.

These vaccines are especially important not to forget about while we continue to take precautions to avoid COVID-19.

KSAT12 spoke with its community partners at University Health System about the vaccine clinics they will be holding the next couple of weeks.

Physicians with University Health System want to remind parents that the state of Texas requires students to be up to date with their shots, in the process of getting them or have a valid exemption when school begins.

Dr. Robert Sanders, the Associate Medical Director of Pedi-Express at University Health System says he hopes the pandemic has been an eye opener for parents who have chosen in the past not vaccinate their children.

“We have decades of data that show that not only vaccines are safe, but they are incredibly effective,” Sanders said. “I honestly can’t tell you that I’ve seen a few of the diseases that we vaccine against anymore because the vaccines have been so effective against treating those things.”

He says to think of the vaccines as a gift to your child. “These vaccines are safe and effective,” Sanders said. “They are something that will protect your child from getting seriously ill from these diseases. The less people in our community that have these vaccines the more possible that your child can get sick from one of those vaccine preventable diseases.”

University Health System is offering small clinics at four different school locations. The clinics are located at:

SAISD’s Tafolla Middle School

Next to the administration building for Southside ISD

In front of Harlandale’s Collier Elementary School

Next to the administration building for Southwest ISD

Parents can schedule an appointment through the website healthyuexpress.com or call 210-358-7020.

Physicians want to remind the community that no child will be turned away because of cost -- clinics will work with families who need financial assistance.