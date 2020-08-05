San Antonio Food Bank worries whether it can keep up with demand amid COVID-19 pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – The president and CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank worries that they won’t be able to keep up with the demand as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“And I think it’s that uncertainty that, for me, makes me look at our inventory to say, you know, can our inventory keep up the amount of demand that’s on it? Will we have enough food to make sure no one goes hungry?” Eric Cooper said.

Cooper said he also worries about whether people will be able to economically recover from something so unexpected.

“We want families shopping. And that’s when they have a job, when they have their own income, when they can be self-sufficient and self-reliant. And so, the uncertainty of the future creates the stress,” he said.

Recently, the food bank has a seen a small increase in demand as many federal benefits have run out. Many families are seeking help for the first time.

“More than half of who’s been coming, it’s been the first time to reach out to us,” Cooper said.

Cooper said they’re running low on volunteers to fill the demand. He credits the dip in volunteers to the the spike in COVID-19 cases, the summer heat and fatigue.

“More people are aware and more people are coming out to volunteer. But we’ve got lots of shifts that still need volunteers,” Cooper said. “So, if you have some time on your hands, please come help us at the food bank.”

You can also make food donations or monetary donations. Cooper says every dollar donated amounts to seven meals.

Cooper says he knows the San Antonio community comes together during tough times.

“We’re in this together. And again, I know that we’re gonna get through it together,” Cooper said.

If you need help or would like to volunteer, click here for more information.

