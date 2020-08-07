Teen acted as customer, stole gold chains from jewelry store at Ingram Park Mall, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old suspect is accused of stealing gold chains from a store at Ingram Park Mall and later pointing a gun at a man who ran after him.

Sergio De Alba has been charged with aggravated robbery following the incident that happened before 7 p.m. Thursday at RBS Jewelry inside the mall, online booking records show.

San Antonio police said DeAlba pretended to be a customer and grabbed gold chains from the owner of the store. As he fled, the owner’s son chased him into the parking lot.

Police said De Alba pointed a gun at the man, who then stopped chasing De Alba. The suspect fled south of the mall and was captured near Loop 410 and Culebra Road, police said.

He was found with the stolen property.

De Alba was also charged with possession, online booking records show. His bond was set at $30,000.

Read also: BCSO: 17 year-old shoots at 3 teens who stole marijuana; driver was hit, crashes