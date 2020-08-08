Bexar County sheriff, judges announce ‘Bexar Gives Back’ sentencing program

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, 226th District Court Judge Velia Meza and County Court 15 Judge Melissa Vara announced a low-level offender jail diversion partnership program, called “Bexar Gives Back.”

The program, announced Saturday, is designed to divert low-level offenders from jail by giving an option to sentence the offender to the program and allow offenders to serve the community in return as a “payment” for the offenses they committed.

According to the sheriff’s office, the program will save taxpayer expenses for sentenced low-level offenders, which would have normally been spent to house, feed and provide other services while incarcerated at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center.

“Additionally, this program will provide an alternative to being incarcerated in the Adult Detention Center, help the community, and decrease the jail population,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

