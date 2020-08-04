BCSO holds virtual job fair for potential deputies, dispatchers

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is holding a virtual job fair on Tuesday for those seeking a career in law enforcement.

The online-only event starts at 11 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m. and can be found by clicking here.

The BCSO has openings for detention deputies, deputy sheriffs, reserve deputy sheriffs, and public dispatchers, a press release said.

At 11 a.m. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar and members from the BCSO Recruiting Team will explain what it takes to become a deputy with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The BCSO said they are looking for the top candidates and encourage all to apply.

For more information about the job fair you can call (210)335-JOBS or email, by clicking here.