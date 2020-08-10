South Texas school district suspends athletics to end of October, effectively ending football season

A South Texas school district has officially suspended all UIL fine arts and athletic activities until Oct. 31, effectively ending its football season.

Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco ISD, located west of Corpus Christi, announced last Tuesday that these extracurricular activities would be suspended for the first nine-week reporting period due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to MaxPreps, the Ben Bolt Badgers were scheduled to open the season in late August against Skidmore-Tynan. Their final regular-season game was scheduled for Nov. 6.

Ben Bolt participates in District 16-2A Division I.

The University Interscholastic League has allowed high school football teams in smaller conferences, 1A to 4A, to practice this month.

The larger schools, 5A and 6A, have to wait until Sept. 7 to begin officially begin practicing for football.

RELATED: South Texas high school suspends football practices after student tests positive for COVID-19

In a letter sent to parents and posted on social media, Superintendent Mike Barrera wrote the beginning of school “will be completely virtual.”

“For the second nine-week reporting period, students will transition to a hybrid form of instruction that includes both face-to-face and/or virtual instruction,” Barrera wrote. “UIL activities will resume and will follow all updated public health guidelines before and after school activities, including all fine arts and athletics.”