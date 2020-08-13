San Antonio police searching for missing 85-year-old man with diagnosed cognitive impairment

(Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department announced Wednesday that it is searching for an 85-year-old man with a diagnosed cognitive impairment last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 12.

Pete Elizalde Jr. was last seen wearing a jean button-up shirt and blue jeans at 2349 North Main Street in Junction, Texas.

He was seen driving a silver 2011 Chevy Traverse with Texas license plate CJ4C917.

Law enforcement officials believe Elizalde’s disappearance poses a “credible threat” to his safety.

Elizalde is 5 feet and 10 inches tall, weighs 210 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.