SAN ANTONIO – A 55-year-old man who was found bleeding in a front yard on Saturday has died from his injuries.

San Antonio police officers were called for a shooting in progress and found the injured man just before 6 a.m. outside a home in the 600 block of Ferris Ave.

Paramedics transported the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Additional details about the shooting have yet to be released by SAPD.

Officers have not identified the man pending next of kin notification.

Read also: