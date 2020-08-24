Look inside $2 million estate in Dominion neighborhood

SAN ANTONIO – Ever wondered what the inside of one the homes looks like in San Antonio’s exclusive Dominion neighborhood?

Here’s your chance to take a virtual tour of a $2.15 million estate for sale in the Dominion.

Video provided to KSAT by Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty shows some of the finer features of the Mediterranean inspired home, including a detached casita for guests.

Along with a pool and spa, the five-bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom home at 18 Esquire is approximately 6,705 square feet and has an open floorplan.

The home has many features including high custom ceilings and architectural details, upgraded light fixtures, a stacked rock fireplace, plantation shutters and Hunter Douglas window treatments with solid hardwood/marble/travertine flooring, according to the listing.

18 Esquire, San Antonio, TX 78257 (Kuper Sotheby's International Realty)

