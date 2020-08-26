Morgan’s Wonderland founder, executive donate plasma at South Texas Blood & Tissue Center after recovering from COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center announced today that the founder of Morgan’s Wonderland and a park executive donated plasma on Wednesday to help the San Antonio community combat COVID-19.

The center is the only organization in the area collecting convalescent plasma that can be transfused directly to patients with COVID-19. The community blood center has supplied more than 6,000 convalescent plasma doses to patients in area hospitals to date.

According to a statement from the center, both Godan Hartman, park founder, and Ron Moraner, park chief operating officer, joined in the community effort to encourage South Texans to donate convalescent plasma.

Both Hartman and Morander recently recovered from the virus and scheduled their appointments to donate plasma at the center.

Hartman said he first noticed viral symptoms in July and they lasted for weeks. He said he stands behind the center’s efforts and supports the mission fully.

“I was one of the lucky ones,” Hartman said in a statement. “In some ways, I feel it’s my duty to give back now that I’m feeling better. That’s why I’m behind this effort and want to do everything I can.”

The center says it needs 75 donors a day to meet local needs but is averaging 40 a day. The average convalescent plasma donation provides enough for three doses, and a donor can give every four days. The donation process takes between 60-90 minutes, the center said.

Potential donors can find out more by visiting SouthTexasBlood.org or emailing COVID19@SouthTexasBlood.org. All donors must contact the center and be screened for COVID-19 antibody levels and symptoms before donating.

Limited slots remain open for Morgan’s Wonderland blood drive

The blood center is taking donations by appointment only at the Donor Pavilion in San Antonio and its donor room in Victoria. To encourage South Texans who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate convalescent plasma, Carabin Shaw PC and Wyatt Law Firm PLLC are providing each donor with a $50 Visa gift card while supplies last.