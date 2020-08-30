97ºF

208 new COVID-19 cases reported in Bexar County, San Antonio

Hospitalizations are still continuing in a downward trend, city numbers indicate

Cody King, Digital Journalist

San Antonio photographer Sophia Mattos captured photos of an empty downtown on Saturday, April 18, 2020, which would have been the first Saturday of Fiesta if not for the coronavirus pandemic.
SAN ANTONIO – The city of San Antonio is reporting 46,291 total COVID-19 cases, an increase of 208 cases on Saturday.

According to numbers posted on the city’s website, there are now 793 total COVID-19 related deaths in Bexar County, as of Saturday, which is an increase of 13 new deaths.

Hospitalizations in the area are still continuing in a downward trend, city numbers indicate.

City officials reported that 366 patients are hospitalized, 174 are in the intensive care unit and 111 are on ventilators. There are 13% of staffed beds available and 64% of ventilators available.

