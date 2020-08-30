208 new COVID-19 cases reported in Bexar County, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The city of San Antonio is reporting 46,291 total COVID-19 cases, an increase of 208 cases on Saturday.

According to numbers posted on the city’s website, there are now 793 total COVID-19 related deaths in Bexar County, as of Saturday, which is an increase of 13 new deaths.

Hospitalizations in the area are still continuing in a downward trend, city numbers indicate.

City officials reported that 366 patients are hospitalized, 174 are in the intensive care unit and 111 are on ventilators. There are 13% of staffed beds available and 64% of ventilators available.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: