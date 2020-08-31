Historic downtown hotel plans layoffs after “significant” furloughs

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

The Sheraton Gunter Hotel plans to lay off nearly 40 employees as the downturn in travel caused by COVID-19 continues to take a toll on San Antonio’s hospitality industry.

The more than century-old hotel is the latest Alamo City inn prompted to downsize operations by the pandemic.

Crescent Hotels & Resorts LLC, which operates the Sheraton Gunter, informed Texas Workforce Commission officials of its plans this week. The number of workers to be laid off is 38, the TWC confirmed.

Hotel management initially reduced operations at the East Houston Street property as convention and leisure travel business evaporated with the novel coronavirus outbreak and stay-home orders. That move included the temporary furlough of a “significant number” of hotel employees, Laura Warner, senior vice president of human resources for Crescent, said in a letter to the state.

