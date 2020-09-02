San Antonio Museum of Art to offer virtual school tours for students in grades K-12

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Museum of Art has announced that they will begin offering virtual tours for students beginning Tuesday, Sept. 15.

SAMA said the tours are free for Texas schools and are designed to cover many areas of curriculum, including science, history, art and social studies among others.

The programming is available online throughout the school year and is open to grades K-12.

SAMA said each virtual tour will last approximately 45-minutes and is available for one class per tour on a first-come, first-served basis. Each tour must be booked at least two weeks in advance.

The museum said the virtual tours are led by museum educators or docents and are designed for interaction. The tours use video footage, photography of featured objects, and are inquiry-based, encouraging students’ critical thinking and vocabulary skills, SAMA said.

One slot for each tour is available per day and are available for booking on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday mornings by clicking here. Teachers may request to customize the tour based on individual needs.

Here is a list of the virtual school tours presently available:

