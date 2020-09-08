2 men stealing ice tea threaten store manager with gun, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two men are accused of stealing from a San Antonio convenience store and threatening its manager when they were confronted, according to Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the two suspects in the robbery, which occurred at noon Aug. 25 at a 7-Eleven in the 1000 block of SE Military Drive.

Police said they walked into the store, stole an iced tea and began leaving when the manager confronted them.

They threatened a manager with a gun and fled in a white and black, two-door Dodge vehicle.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information in a robbery that occurred Aug. 25 at a 7-Eleven in the 1000 block of SE Military Drive. (KSAT)

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, or submit a tip online or via the P3 Tips app.