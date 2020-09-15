Navistar’s first San Antonio-made car will be electric

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

An electric truck will be the first vehicle to roll off the assembly line at Navistar International Corp.'s San Antonio factory.

The Illinois company announced in its third quarter earnings report last week that the San Antonio facility will be capable of producing diesel and electric vehicles.

An electric truck will be the first produced when the local plant opens in spring 2022, the company told investors.

“As a result of the pandemic, we had the opportunity to revisit our investment portfolio and retime noncritical programs, and cancel others,” CEO Persio Lisboa said in a statement. “By streamlining our investments, we were able to free up significant capacity, which is being redeployed into advanced technology programs and strategic partnerships that accelerate our pace of progress.”

The company didn’t provide additional information about the vehicle it plans to build in the Alamo City.

Read more on this story at the San Antonio Business Journal.