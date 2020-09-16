Father suspected of killing infant, toddler daughters before turning gun on self in Hays County

SAN MARCOS, Texas – A father is suspected of killing his two daughters in a double murder-suicide in San Marcos, according to a search warrant affidavit from Hays County authorities.

Deputies with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office were called around 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 27 to the 900 block of Boulder Bluff in San Marcos for a child custody call.

Halie Engleman called HCSO deputies to report that she believed the father of her two children had taken them from the home and fled.

The Hays County Free Press identified the father as 30-year-old Kyle Brandon Grieb and the two children as 6-month-old Caraline Engleman and 2-year-old Amyah Engleman.

When a deputy arrived Halie said Grieb stayed at the home overnight and told her that he was going to take the kids away from her.

She stated that when she awoke that morning and couldn’t find her children, Grieb pointed towards a bathroom but she was still unable to locate the children.

Halie told the deputy that she went to look for the girls outside and when she came back in, Grieb had left.

Family members arrived on the scene while the deputy was conducting the investigation, according to the affidavit, and the deputy “heard one of them exclaim ‘there’s a body out here.'"

The deputy went to the area and discovered Grieb’s body “with an obvious gunshot wound” next to a tarp, the affidavit states. “The deputy then observed both missing children... with obvious gunshot wounds to the head, under the tarp.”

Grieb is believed to have shot his two daughters before turning the gun on himself, which prompted the search warrant that was issued for the residence.