From court to curb: Spurs set to roll out new food truck with San Antonio favorites

SAN ANTONIO – A new Spurs-themed food truck serving some AT&T Center favorites will hit the road for the first time next month.

The Spurs Street Eats Food Truck will debut with an opening event on Oct. 3. A location for the grand opening has not been announced.

The food truck will serve concession and arena favorites such as classic nachos, arepas and creations from AT&T Center chefs including empanadas, pincho de carne, street tacos and pan con lechon.

San Antonio residents can also vote on a featured item to be added to the menu.

The items to choose from are chile poblano nachos or loaded baked potato over fries. Voting is now open and will close on Sept. 27.

The truck will appear at food truck parks and neighborhoods throughout the city four days per week.

It will also be available for use by small local restaurants and can be booked for private events.

Anyone interested in using the food truck can get more information at nba.com/spurs/streeteats.

(Video below courtesy of Spurs Sports and Entertainment.)

