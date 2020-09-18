Bystander killed in shooting at SE Side apartment complex identified by authorities

SAN ANTONIO – A man killed in a Wednesday morning shooting outside an apartment complex has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Frederick Buhler, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene in the 4600 block of Pecan Valley Drive, authorities said.

Police said the man had looked around the corner of a building as people began arguing at the Pecan Valley Golf Club Apartments.

He was hit when Jiovanni Ponce Benjamin 20, opened fire in a gun battle with other people, officers said. Benjamin shot Buhler, believing he was someone else, investigators said.

Jiovanni Aristseo Ponce Benjamin is seen in a 2017 photo. Benjamin has been charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a shooting on Wednesday, Sept. 16 in the 4600 block of Pecan Valley. (KSAT)

Benjamin had been involved in an earlier fight and had returned to the apartment complex. Officers found Benjamin behind a building, just feet away from Buhler’s body, with a bulletproof vest and an automatic rifle, according to SAPD.

A second man was shot as he was sleeping in his apartment. He was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

Neighbors described Buhler as a “good man” who helped them around the complex.