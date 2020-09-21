WATCH LIVE: Bexar County Elections Department news conference

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Elections Department Administrator Jacquelyn Callanen will have an update on some important voter registration requirements for the upcoming November general election.

Callanen is expected to address the following items:

• The last day to register to vote in Bexar County is Oct. 5, 2020.

• Requirements for registration: i.e.,18 or older

• Voting requirements US Military members

• Return of registration card with original signature

• Extended hours to accept voter registration cards

Vote 2020 Resources: