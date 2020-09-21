Cigarette, oxygen tank spark fire at Northeast Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his late 60s was taken to an area hospital following an apartment fire early Monday morning, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

Firefighters were called just before 3 a.m. to the 100 block of Andrews Street, not far from Fort Sam Houston after receiving word of a fire.

Firefighters said the man was having a smoke with his oxygen nearby and the cigarette ignited the tank, catching his recliners on fire.

The man was taken to an area hospital after he injured himself trying to get out of the apartment, fire officials said.

Damage to the apartment is estimated at $20,000.