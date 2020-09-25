Bexar County grand jury indicts suspect in REBAR nightclub shooting

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County grand jury has indicted a 37-year-old man in connection with a shooting at a San Antonio bar that left eight people wounded in June.

Jenelius Crew is charged in eight separate indictments with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Crew is also charged in seven separate indictments with deadly conduct with a firearm.

According to San Antonio police, Crew walked across the street from a nearby bar in the 8000 block of Broadway on June 12 with a group of friends before the shooting.

Crew and the group intended to enter REBAR, but were denied by staff multiple times because they were drunk, police said. Crew later opened fire near the main entrance of REBAR with a rifle, wounding eight people. The victims, five women and three men, ages 23 to 41, were expected to recover from their injuries.

After the gunfire, Crew fled the scene and wasn’t apprehended until June 18, when members of the U.S. Marshals Service Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force spotted him leaving a hotel in Miami.

Related Stories: