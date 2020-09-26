Family, friends hold car parade to honor life of Sebastian Vasquez Carpio

SAN ANTONIO – A community is trying to heal after 17-year-old Sebastian Eduardo Vasquez Carpio was found dead in a burned up car earlier this week.

As of Friday, there are still no arrests that have been made in the case.

Friends and family of Sebastian gathered at the Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium to honor his birthday with a parade. Attendees hoped to raise money and call for justice for Sebastian.

Investigators said they were called out just before 9 a.m. Sunday for a report of a stolen car that was found scorched.

Vasquez Carpio’s remains were found inside of that vehicle.

