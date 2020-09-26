Remote learning may be helping your kids outside of the classroom, study finds

It’s no secret that remote learning isn’t as efficient as in-person classes.

However, according to a study from the University of Bristol, researchers are finding out that teens are becoming less stressed and anxious with virtual learning.

Researchers studied more than 1,000 teenagers and found 54% of 13 to 14-year-old girls were at risk of developing anxiety prior to the pandemic. Researchers say that has since dropped by 10% during quarantine. For boys of that age, it dropped from 26% to 18%.

Researchers say many students also reported feeling a greater connection to their schools with increased opportunities to talk with their teachers.

Experts say if your kids are feeling anxious about school, it’s important to offer them reassurance, and make sure to keep an eye out for signs of anxiety.

RELATED: Bexar County school districts have reported more than 200 COVID-19 cases since July