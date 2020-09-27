Report: Missing tuber found dead in San Marcos River

HAYS COUNTY, Texas – The body of a missing tuber was found by authorities in the San Marcos River on Sunday afternoon, according to a report from the Hays Free Press.

The man, identified as Jesse Austin Jr., 29, disappeared Saturday afternoon while on a float trip.

According to the Hays Free Press' report, Austin had fallen out of his tube near Martindale and had not resurfaced.

The sheriff’s office told the Hays Free Press that “multiple agencies” participated in the search for Austin in the area where he was last seen.

The search was called off at 10 p.m. Saturday and resumed Sunday at 7 a.m.

This is a developing story and we’ll update this article as additional information becomes available.

