How to watch the presidential debate on Tuesday

Americans on Tuesday will get their first chance to see President Donald Trump and Joe Biden square off on the issues during the first presidential debate.

The debate, which begins at 8 p.m. San Antonio time, will be streamed on KSAT.com, the KSAT app and on our OTT platforms, including ROKU.

The one-on-one matchup will be held at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, and will focus on a number of topics, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court and the racial reckoning in the country,

The 90-minute, commercial-free program, will be divided into 15-minute topical segments opened with a question from the moderator. Candidates will each have two minutes to respond before the moderator facilitates discussion on the topic. Chris Wallace of Fox News will moderate the debate.

The other debates are scheduled for Oct. 15 in Miami and Oct. 22 in Nashville.