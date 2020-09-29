Bexar County inmate, 47, in critical condition after attempted suicide, sheriff’s office says

SAN ANTONIO – A 47-year-old male inmate from the Bexar County Jail is in critical condition after an attempted suicide, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials said a detention deputy was conducting observation checks around 3:09 p.m. Monday when they saw the inmate attempting to die by suicide.

The deputy cut used a suicide prevention cutting tool and began performing lifesaving measures to try to save the inmate, officials said.

Other deputies and facility medical staff members then took over to try to save the inmate, who was then taken to Downtown Baptist Medical Center in critical condition.

The inmate was booked into the jail on Saturday and is facing a first-degree felony of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

BCSO says Internal Affairs, the Public Integrity Unit and the Criminal Investigations Division are investigating.

